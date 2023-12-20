TS LAWCET Counselling 2023: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT At lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard

TS LAWCET 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the results for the seat allotment in the second phase of the Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) 2023. Candidates who participated in the counseling process can now view the TS LAWCET Phase 2 seat allotment results for 2023 on the official website, lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. The results list the names of candidates who have been deemed eligible for admission into the 5-year LLB and 3-year LLB courses as part of the second phase of TS LAWCET counseling for the year 2023. Those candidates who are selected must report to the assigned colleges between December 20 and December 23, 2023, to confirm their seats through the admission procedures outlined in TS LAWCET 2023.

TS LAWCET 2023 Seat Allotment 2023: Direct Link

TS LAWCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023: How To Check Scores

- Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to check the TS LAWCET seat allotment result 2023.

- Visit the official website, lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

- On the homepage, click on the TS LAWCET 2nd phase seat allotment link

- Key in your login information

- TS LAWCET Counselling 2023 results will appear on your screen

- Download and take a printout of the same for further references.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2023: Important Documents

- TS LAWCET / TS PGLCET-2023 Rank Card

- Memorandum of marks of SSC or equivalent

- Memorandum of marks of Intermediate or equivalent

- Memorandum of marks in Qualifying Examination

- Provisional / Degree Certificate of Qualifying Examination

- Migration Certificate (If applicable)

- Study certificates from 5th class to Graduation

- Residence certificate

- Transfer Certificate

- Integrated community certificate (if applicable)

- EWS Certificate (if applicable)

- Valid ID Proof

After the declaration of the TS LAWCET counselling 2023 result, shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allocated institute for verification of Original Certificates along with the tuition fee payment challan between December 20 and 23, 2023.