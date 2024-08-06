TS LAWCET Counselling 2024 Registration Begins At lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has initiated the registration process for TS LAWCET 2024 counselling, running from August 5 to August 20, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for law programmes by visiting the official website, lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. The registration period is open for those seeking admission to three-year or five-year LLB programmes. After registration, candidates can participate in the college selection process for Phase 1 from August 22 to 23, 2024.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education announced the TS LAWCET 2024 results on June 13, 2024, at 4 PM. Only candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for TS LAWCET 2024 can apply and secure admission to law colleges. The merit list of provisionally selected candidates by college will be published on August 27, 2024, on the official website.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'TS LAWCET 2024 Registration' link (when available).

Step 3: A new page will appear.

Step 4: Complete your registration for the counselling process.

TS LAWCET is a state-level law entrance exam organized by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This exam facilitates admission into five-year integrated LLB programs and three-year LLB courses offered at universities and colleges across Telangana. The test is administered in a computer-based format and lasts for 90 minutes.