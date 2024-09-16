TS LAWCET Phase 2 Registration Begins Tomorrow At lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in- Here’s How To Apply Here

TS LAWCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin registration for the second phase of TS LAWCET Counselling 2024 on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Candidates interested in participating in Round 2 of the counselling process can apply through the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. The deadline for application submission is September 21, 2024. According to the schedule, the online payment window and the option to upload scanned copies of certificates for verification will also be available from September 17 to September 21, 2024. TSCHE will create a provisional selection list for each college, considering the candidates' merit rank, category, and seat availability. This list will be released on September 30.

TS LAWCET 2024: Important dates

The verified list of eligible registered candidates will be displayed on September 22, 2024, with an option to request corrections via email.

Web options for Round 2 can be exercised from September 23 to September 24, 2024.

Editing of Web options for Phase 2 will take place on September 25, 2024.

The provisional list of selected candidates will be released on September 30, 2024.

Candidates must report to their allotted colleges for original certificate verification and submit the tuition fee payment challan between October 1 and October 4, 2024.

TS LAWCET 2024: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the TS LAWCET 2024 Round 2 registration link.

Enter your login details and click "Submit."

Complete the application form and pay the required fee.

Submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and print a copy for future reference.

Additionally, the application fee for TS LAWCET 2024 is ₹800, while for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, the fee is ₹500.