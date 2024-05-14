TS PGECET 2024 Application Correction Facility Begins Today At pgecet.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Edit Here

TS PGECET 2024; The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has launched the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2024 application correction session today, May 14. Candidates who have already registered for the exam can edit their TS PGECET 2024 application form by going to the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in.The TS PGECET 2024 application correction facility will be available until May 16. Candidates must enter their application number and password to access the TS PGECET 2024 rectification window.

The TS PGECET application correction option will allow candidates to change certain sections such as the qualifying exam signature, hall ticket number, marks, photograph, passing year, and year of birth. Candidates are needed to provide supporting documentation as verification.

TS PGECET 2024: Steps to edit here

Visit the official portal for TS PGECET 2024.

Click the "Correction in filled application form" link.

Enter the TS PGECET 2024 registration number, payment reference ID, qualifying examination hall ticket number, cellphone number, and date of birth.

Click the 'Proceed' button.

Edit the form as needed.

Submit and keep a copy for future reference.

The TS PGECET application fee is necessary to complete the registration process. The application cost for the TS PGECET is Rs 1000 for general category candidates and Rs 600 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students. The TS PGECET 2024 registration deadline, with a late charge of Rs 250, is today. However, candidates can register for the TS PGECET 2024 with a late fee of Rs 5,000 until May 25.