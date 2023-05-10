topStoriesenglish2605532
TELANGANA SSC RESULT UPDATE

TS SSC 2023: Manabadi Telangana Class 10th Exam Results Declared On bse.telangana.gov.in- Direct Link To Check Scorecard Here

Telangana SSC Results 2023 declared today. Scroll down for the direct link to check scorecard.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Telangana SSC Results 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has announced Telangana SSC Results 2023. The TS SSC result was declared on May 10 at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for SSC examination can check Telangana Class 10th Result through the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in and also on bseresults.telangana.gov.in. The results link was activated around 12 noon today. This year over 4.90 lakh students registered for the exams. The SSC board exams were conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023.

Telangana SSC Result 2023: Direct Link 

Telangana SSC Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Visit the official site of BSE Telangana.
- Click on result link and a new page will open.
- Press Telangana SSC results 2023 link available on the page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS SSC Result 2023: Deatils On The Scorecard

- Name of the students
- Roll number of the student
- Name of the district
- Name of subjects
- Marks obtained in each subject
- Subject-wise grades/Grade points/ Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)
- Qualifying status – Pass/ Fail

TS SSC Result 2023: Passing Marks

To clear the TS SSC Exam 2023, students need to secure at least a minimum of 35 marks in each subject. Those who do not clear will appear for the supplementary exams. The details of the same will be announced after the main board exam result is declared.

