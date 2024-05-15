TS TET 2024 Admit Card To Be OUT Today At tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet- Check Steps To Download Here

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: The Department of School Education, Telangana, will release the admit cards for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 today. Candidates who have completed their registration for this competitive exam can obtain their admit cards from the official website: tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. The TS TET 2024 examination consists of two levels: paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is intended for primary teachers aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while paper 2 is tailored for secondary teachers aiming for Classes 6 to 8. Candidates aiming to teach across Classes 1 to 8 need to sit for both papers.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: Exam Date

Scheduled from May 20 to June 3, the TS TET 2024 will take place at various exam centers across 11 districts in the state. The exam will be conducted in two sessions: from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. It will be an online computer-based test.

TS TET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of TS TET.

- Click on the "Hall Ticket" link provided on the homepage.

- Enter your application ID and date of birth to access the admit card.

- Click on the "Submit" button.

- Your admit card will then be displayed on the screen.

TS TET 2024: Exam Details

Each paper of the TS TET 2024 exam contains 150 objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs). Both paper 1 and paper 2 carry a total of 150 marks each, with a duration of 150 minutes for each paper. Paper 1 includes sections on child development and pedagogy, language-1, language-2, mathematics, and environmental studies. Paper 2 comprises sections on child development and pedagogy, language-1, language-2, and a choice between mathematics and science or social studies and social sciences.