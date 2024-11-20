Advertisement
TS TET REGISTRATION 2024

TS TET 2024: Last Date To Apply Today At tgtet2024.aptonline.in- Check Steps Here

TS TET 2024: The application window closes today, with the examination scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 20, 2025, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
TS TET 2024: The Telangana School Education Department will close the online application process for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET 2 2024) today, November 20. Candidates who have yet to apply can complete their submissions at the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in. According to the schedule, TS TET hall tickets will be released on December 26, with the examination running from January 1 to January 20. The results are set to be announced on February 5, 2025. The exams will take place in two shifts daily: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. As per the exam notification, candidates who appeared for the TG TET May/June 2024 exam but did not pass, or those who passed and wish to improve their scores, are exempt from paying the fee for the upcoming examination. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹750 for one paper and ₹1,000 for both papers.

To be eligible, candidates must hold a DElEd, DEd, BEd, Language Pandit, or an equivalent qualification. Those in the final year of these courses with the required percentage of marks are also eligible to apply. The TS TET exam is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in classes 1 to 8 in state government, mandal parishad, zila parishad, private aided, and private unaided schools in Telangana.

TS TET 2024: Steps to apply here

  • Visit the official TS TET website at tstet2024.aptonline.in.
  • Click on the link for online TS TET registration on the homepage.
  • Complete the registration process by entering the required details.
  • Log in and fill out the TS TET application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

The TS TET 2024 will comprise two papers: Paper 1 is for aspirants aiming to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those targeting teaching positions for classes 6 to 8. To qualify, general category candidates must secure at least 60% marks, BC category candidates require 50%, and SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates need 40%. The TS TET qualification certificate will be valid for a lifetime. Additionally, the Telangana government will allot 20% weightage to the TS TET score in the teacher recruitment process.

