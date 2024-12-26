TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 To Be Released Today At tgtet2024.aptonline.in- Check Details Here

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Telangana School Education Department will release the TS TET hall tickets today, December 26, 2024. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in, by entering their login details. According to the official schedule, the TS TET 2025 exam will be held from January 2 to January 20, 2025. Candidates must bring their admit cards to the examination hall for entry. This year, a total of 2.75 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. To apply and appear for the exam, candidates must have a DElEd, DEd, BEd, Language Pandit, or an equivalent qualification. Those in the final year of these courses with the required marks are also eligible. The TG TET exam includes two papers: Paper 1 is for candidates aiming to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aspiring to teach classes 6 to 8.

The state-level TS TET examination is set to take place in January 2025. Admit cards will be released on December 26, 2024. The exam will commence on January 1 and conclude on January 20, 2025. Results are expected to be announced on February 5, 2025.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: Here’s how to download here

Visit the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on the Telangana TET hall ticket or admit card download link on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download your hall ticket.

Read the instructions or guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket.

Print a copy for exam day.

General category candidates need to score at least 60% to pass the exam. For BC candidates, the minimum required score is 50%, and for SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates, it is 40%. The TS TET pass certificate allows candidates to apply for teaching jobs in Classes 1 to 8 in state government, mandal parishad, zila parishad, private aided, and private unaided schools in Telangana. The TS TET certificate is valid for a lifetime, and 20% weightage is given to the TET score during the recruitment process.