TS TET Result 2023: Telangana TET Results DECLARED At tstet.cgg.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores Here

TS TET Result 2023: Telangana State Department of School Education has announced results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test or TS TET 2023 today, September 27. Candidates can check their scores on tstet.cgg.gov.in. The direct link has been provided below.

TS TET Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scores

TS TET Result 2023: Here's How To Download Your Scorecard

- Go to the official website - tstet.cgg.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the TSTET 2023 result

- A new page will open

- Enter your hall ticket number

- TSTET result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

-Download the result and keep a copy of the same

TS TET 2023 Result: Exam Date

The TS TET 2023 exam was conducted on September 15 in two shifts - 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon. and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The exam was held across various examination centres in the state of Telangana. TS TET 2023 is being conducted for candidates who wish to be teachers for classes I to VIII in schools in Telangana state.

TS TET 2023: Answer Key

The Telangana TET 2023 answer key was released on September 20. Now, the examination authorities have declared the result today.

TS TET 2023: Exam Details

Individuals who successfully clear the TS TET examination are eligible to seek employment as educators in both government schools within Telangana and private educational institutions that are associated with the Telangana State Board of Education. This examination is designed for the recruitment of teachers for both primary and secondary levels and consists of two distinct papers. Paper 1 is intended for individuals desiring to instruct students in classes I to V, whereas Paper 2 is aimed at candidates who aspire to teach students in classes VI to VIII. Those who are interested in teaching students from classes I to VIII are obligated to take both Paper 1 and Paper 2.