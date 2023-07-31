trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642736
NewsEducation
TS EAMCET 2023

tseamcet.nic.in, TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At tseamcet.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023: Candidates will be able to check the seat allotment list by entering the combination of their chosen college and course, scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

tseamcet.nic.in, TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At tseamcet.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here TS EAMCET Counselling 2023

TS EAMCET 2023: The TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result for the second round has been released at the official website. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has issued the TS EAMCET results based on the students' option preferences. Candidates will be able to view the seat allotment list by entering their preferred college and course combination.

Candidates who were given seats in the first round will be needed to pay the tuition fee and self-report online from July 31 to August 2, 2023, once the seat allotment results have been released.

TS EAMCET 2023: Steps to check here


1. Visit the official website-tseamcet.nic.in 

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the TS EAMCET Counselling Result link that reads 'College-wise Allotment Details' 

3. A new page would open 

4. Now, select the college you applied for and Branch 

5. Click on Show Allotments 

6. The list of candidates will be displayed on the screen 

7. Save and download it for the future reference

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023; direct link here

Candidates must provide the requested set of documents in the prescribed format when they attend for the reporting. It should be noted that the allotment is currently preliminary, and the candidature will be formalised only following successful document verification.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona