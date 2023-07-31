tseamcet.nic.in, TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At tseamcet.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

TS EAMCET 2023: The TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result for the second round has been released at the official website. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has issued the TS EAMCET results based on the students' option preferences. Candidates will be able to view the seat allotment list by entering their preferred college and course combination.

Candidates who were given seats in the first round will be needed to pay the tuition fee and self-report online from July 31 to August 2, 2023, once the seat allotment results have been released.

TS EAMCET 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website-tseamcet.nic.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the TS EAMCET Counselling Result link that reads 'College-wise Allotment Details'

3. A new page would open

4. Now, select the college you applied for and Branch

5. Click on Show Allotments

6. The list of candidates will be displayed on the screen

7. Save and download it for the future reference

Candidates must provide the requested set of documents in the prescribed format when they attend for the reporting. It should be noted that the allotment is currently preliminary, and the candidature will be formalised only following successful document verification.