TSPSC Group 1 Application 2024 Last Date Extended Till March 16 At tspsc.gov.in- Check Details Here

TSPSC 2024 Application: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has extended the deadline to apply for the TSPSC Group 1 Exam 2024. Candidates who have not yet registered for Group 1 services can register and submit their applications through the official website tspsc.gov.in until March 16, 2024.The application window will stay available until March 16, 2024, at 5 PM. According to the announcement, online applications for Group-I Services were set to be accepted from February 26 to March 14.

"Keeping in view the large number of requests received from candidates, Commission has decided to extend the last date for receipt of applications for next two days, that is 16/3/2024 till 5pm. Candidates, those who have not applied till now are advised to avail this opportunity and apply for the Group-I Service Notification on or before 5pm on 16/3/2024. No further extension of time will be allowed,” reads the official notice.

TSPSC 2024 Application: Steps to apply here

1. Go to the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

2. Select the 'New Registration OTR' option and complete the candidate registration process.

3. After registering, log in to your account.

4. Fill out the application form, upload any relevant documents, and pay the application cost.

5. Submit the application form.

6. Take a printout for future reference.

The preliminary test is scheduled for June 9, 2024, with the mains exam on October 21.