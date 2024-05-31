TSPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket Releasing Tomorrow At tspsc.gov.in- Check Details Here

TSPSC Hall Ticket 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will issue admit cards for the TSPSC Group-I services preliminary exam beginning from June 1. Candidates can get the TSPSC admit card from the official website, tspsc.gov.in, starting at 2 p.m.

According to the TSPSC notice, the preliminary exam for the state's Group-I Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on June 9 and end at 1:00 p.m. To access the examination hall, candidates must provide a hard copy of their admit card. Applicants will be able to enter the exam venue between 9 and 10 a.m. After that, no candidates will be allowed inside the TSPSC hall.

The admit card will have the candidate's name, parent's names, category, photograph, signature, date of birth, gender, registration number, roll number, exam location, date, and time.

TSPSC Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Candidates who have registered should visit the official website of TSPSC (tspsc.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the TSPSC Group 1 hall tickets download link on the homepage of the online site.

Step 3: Students will be routed to the TSPSC login page.

Step 4: Registered students can log in with their credentials, such as registration number and password.

Step 5: After accepting the criteria, students will be able to download their admit card.

Step 6: Applicants should download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

The TSPSC Group 1 examination aims to fill 563 vacancies, including those for Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police Category II, Commercial Tax Officer, Municipal Commissioner Grade II, Assistant Treasury Officer or Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, and others.