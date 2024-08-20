TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Date 2024 Released At tspsc.gov.in- Check Schedule Here

TNPSC Group Exam Date 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the schedule for the Group 1 Services Mains exam, which will be held from October 21 to October 27, 2024. The selection process will be based on candidates' performance in the prelims, mains, and interview stages.

This year, 31,382 candidates have qualified for the Mains Examination. TSPSC is aiming to fill 563 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The Mains exam will take place at various centers in Hyderabad. Admit cards are expected to be released at least 10 days before the exam.

TSPSC Group 1 Exam Date 2024: Important dates here

GENERAL ENGLISH (QUALIFYING TEST) 21/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM) PAPER-I GENERAL ESSAY 22/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM) PAPER-II – HISTORY, CULTURE AND GEOGRAPHY 23/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM) PAPER –III – INDIAN SOCIETY, CONSTITUTION AND GOVERNANCE 24/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM) PAPER –IV – ECONOMY AND DEVELOPMENT 25/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM) PAPER- V – SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY AND DATA INTERPRETATION 26/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM) PAPER-VI - TELANGANA MOVEMENT AND STATE FORMATION 27/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)

“For candidates' convenience, the Sample Answer Booklets for all Seven (7) papers would be made available from 17/08/2024 onwards in the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in, so that the candidates can read all the instructions printed on the Answer Booklets and follow them scrupulously. Candidates are advised to download the Sample Answer Booklets and practice writing,” reads the official notification.