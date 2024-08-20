Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2780529https://zeenews.india.com/education/tspsc-group-1-mains-exam-date-2024-released-at-tspsc-gov-in-check-schedule-here-2780529.html
NewsEducation
TNPSC GROUP EXAM DATE 2024

TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Date 2024 Released At tspsc.gov.in- Check Schedule Here

TNPSC Group Exam Date 2024: The TNPSC Group 1 mains exam, which will involve over 31,000 candidates, is scheduled to take place from October 21 to October 27. The admit cards are anticipated to be released in the first week of October.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 07:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Date 2024 Released At tspsc.gov.in- Check Schedule Here

TNPSC Group Exam Date 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the schedule for the Group 1 Services Mains exam, which will be held from October 21 to October 27, 2024. The selection process will be based on candidates' performance in the prelims, mains, and interview stages.

This year, 31,382 candidates have qualified for the Mains Examination. TSPSC is aiming to fill 563 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The Mains exam will take place at various centers in Hyderabad. Admit cards are expected to be released at least 10 days before the exam.

TSPSC Group 1 Exam Date 2024: Important dates here

GENERAL ENGLISH (QUALIFYING TEST) 21/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)
PAPER-I GENERAL ESSAY 22/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)
PAPER-II – HISTORY, CULTURE AND GEOGRAPHY 23/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)
PAPER –III – INDIAN SOCIETY, CONSTITUTION AND GOVERNANCE 24/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)
PAPER –IV – ECONOMY AND DEVELOPMENT 25/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)
PAPER- V – SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY AND DATA INTERPRETATION 26/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)

PAPER-VI - TELANGANA MOVEMENT AND STATE FORMATION

27/10/2024 (2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM)

“For candidates' convenience, the Sample Answer Booklets for all Seven (7) papers would be made available from 17/08/2024 onwards in the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in, so that the candidates can read all the instructions printed on the Answer Booklets and follow them scrupulously. Candidates are advised to download the Sample Answer Booklets and practice writing,” reads the official notification.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape -- Conspiracy to prove the rapist to be mentally ill?
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
DNA Video
DNA: NASA astronaut shares video of International Space Station
DNA Video
DNA: Is role of 'former principal' suspicious in Kolkata doctor rape-murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Government's ultimatum on madrasas!
DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?