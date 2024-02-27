TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 Exam Date Announced At tspsc.gov.in- Check Official Notice Here

TSPSC Prelims 2024: Telangana State Public Service Commission released the TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 exam schedule. Candidates applying for the recruitment procedure can view the official notice on TSPSC's official website, tspsc.gov.in. According to the official announcement, the Group-I Services General Recruitment Preliminary Test will be held on June 9, 2024. Preliminary tests will be held in the former ten districts. Applicants must select District Centres in order of preference from the former Districts listed below for the Preliminary Test. Once chosen, District Centres will be final.

The Preliminary Test (Objective type) will include General Studies and Mental Ability. This test is designed to shortlist the number of candidates who will be admitted to the Written (Main) Examination. The preliminary test will be conducted in English, Telugu, and Urdu.

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click 'New Registration OTR' to finish candidate registration.

Register and continue with the application

Fill up the application form.

Upload all of the required documentation.

Pay the application fees.

Submit the form and print it for future reference.

The registration procedure began on February 23 and will expire on March 14, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill 563 positions in several departments under the Group-I Services General Recruitment.