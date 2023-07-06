trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631553
TSPSC PRELIMS RESULT 2023

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2023 Likely To Be Released Today At tspsc.gov.in- Check Cut-Off Marks And Other Details

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2023: The Telangana Public Service Commission will be releasing the Prelims result on the official website-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2023 Likely To Be Released Today At tspsc.gov.in- Check Cut-Off Marks And Other Details

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2023: TSPSC Group 1 Results 2023: The Telangana Public Service Commission, TSPSC, will release Group 1 Preliminary Exam Results soon on the official website. The outcome is likely to be made public today, July 6. Candidates who took the exam will be able to view their TSPSC prelims results once they are posted on the official website-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in TSPSC will be announcing the result for the group 1 exam, which was held on June 11, 2023.

This recruitment campaign will fill 503 vacancies. The answer key has already been made available. Candidates can access the official website to download the question paper, response sheet, and answer key. Approximately 3.8 lakh applicants applied for the positions, with 2.32 lakh taking the exam.

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2023: Steps to check here


1. Visit the official website of Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) at tspsc.gov.in
2. On the homepage, scroll down
3. Under the 'What's New' section, click on the Group 1 result link
4. Candidates should log in using the required credentials
5. TSPSC Group 1 results will appear on the screen
6. Go through the same and download it
7. Take its printout for future reference

TSPSC Result 2023: Expected Cut-Off

Cut off Female Male
General 82 85
SC 75 80
ST 70 73
OBC 62 65

 

