TSPSC Group 4 Exam Date 2022 Released at tspsc.gov.in, Check Official Schedule Here

TSPSC Group 4 Exam Date: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has announced the examination schedule for the TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2022. Candidates who have applied for the TSPSC Group 4 Exam can check the official schedule on the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

The exam for the recruitment of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Ward Officer and Auditor, etc., in Group-IV Services will be conducted in the month of July.

TSPSC Group 4 Exam Date

As per the official schedule, the written examination will be conducted on July 1, 2023 in 33 Districts of Telangana State in two shifts. The exam will be conducted for 2 hours 20 minutes in two shifts; the First shift will be held form 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

In the first shift, the exam will be conducted for Paper I- General Studies, and in the second shift, Paper II for Secretarial Abilities will be held.

The OMR-based Examination with 150 questions for 150 marks will be conducted in English and Telugu and English and Urdu languages.TSPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 8039 posts in the organisation.