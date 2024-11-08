UCEED 2024-25 Registration Date Extended Till November 18 At uceed.iitb.ac.in- Here’s How To Apply

UCEED 2024-25: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has extended the registration deadline for UCEED 2025. Aspiring candidates for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2025 can now apply through the direct link available on the official UCEED website at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The UCEED 2025 admit card will be available for download starting January 3, 2024. Candidates can correct any discrepancies in the admit card until January 9, 2024. The exam is scheduled for January 19, 2025, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Candidates must report to the exam center by 7:00 am, bringing a printed copy of their admit card and a valid original photo ID. To be eligible for the entrance exam, candidates must have taken their Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2024 or 2025.

The regular registration deadline for UCEED 2025 was October 31, 2024. Candidates applying after this date will be required to pay a late fee of ₹500. The application fee is ₹2000 for female candidates (all categories), as well as SC, ST, and PwD candidates. For all other Indian nationals, the fee is ₹4000.

UCEED 2024-25: Exam format

The UCEED 2025 exam is a three-hour test consisting of two sections:

Part A: Computer-based questions

Part B: Sketching tasks completed on provided sheets

UCEED Registration 2024-25: Steps to apply here

Go to the official UCEED 2025 website at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Registration Portal" tab.

Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Log in using your credentials and fill out the application form.

Pay the applicable online fee and charges.

Download and print the confirmation for future reference.

UCEED Registration 2024-25: Admission Process

UCEED is widely recognized for admissions to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs at leading design institutes, including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur, as well as several private institutions. However, qualifying in UCEED doesn't guarantee admission. Candidates must apply separately to specific programs, following each institution's criteria.

CEED candidates, on the other hand, can apply for MDes and PhD programs, with their CEED score valid for one year from the date of result declaration.