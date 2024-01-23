UCEED, CEED 2024 Answer Key To Be OUT Today- Check Steps To Download Here

UCEED Answer Key 2024: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will release the UCEED and CEED 2024 draft answer key today, January 23. Aspirants who participated in these exams can access the draft answer keys via the official websites - uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in. Specifically, the draft answer keys for Part A of both UCEED and CEED 2024 exams will be available for download exclusively in online mode. Candidates are also granted the opportunity to raise objections on the answer keys through the candidates' portal.

The CEED and UCEED Exams 2024 took place on January 21, 2024, and candidates eager to check their performance can follow a step-by-step guide on the respective websites to download the provisional answer key once released. Importantly, the deadline for submitting objections to the answer keys is January 25, 2024, by 5 PM.

UCEED, CEED Draft Answer Keys 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.

- Select the draft answer key link on the homepage

- View the UCEED or CEED answer keys on the screen

- Download the draft answer keys and cross check the answers with the Key.

The authorities will thoroughly review and address the challenges raised during this period, subsequently releasing the final answer key on January 31, 2024. Aspirants are advised to stay tuned to the official websites for updates and to ensure they have the latest information regarding their examination results.