UCEED, CEED Admit Card 2025 Released At uceed.iitb.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UCEED Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the UCEED and CEED Admit Cards for 2025. Candidates who registered for UCEED or CEED can download their admit cards from the official websites, uceed.iitb.ac.in for UCEED and ceed.iitb.ac.in for CEED. Candidates can make corrections to their admit cards, including application category changes, until January 9, 2025. The admit cards will remain available for download on the official websites until January 19, 2025. The CEED 2025 exam is scheduled for January 19, 2025, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon, while the UCEED 2025 exam will also take place on January 19, 2025, during the same shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon.

UCEED is a test conducted at exam centers and consists of two parts. Part A is computer-based, while Part B includes sketching questions that must be answered on a provided sheet. Candidates must complete both parts within the given time.

UCEED Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official UCEED website (uceed.iitb.ac.in) or CEED website (ceed.iitb.ac.in).

Click on the link for UCEED, CEED Admit Card 2025 on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that opens.

Click Submit to view your admit card.

Review the details on your admit card and download it.

Print a copy for future use.

UCEED Admit Card 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for UCEED 2025, applicants must have completed their Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2024 or be taking the test for the first time in fields such as science, commerce, arts, or society.

For admission to Master of Design (MDes) or PhD programs, CEED applicants must meet the specific educational requirements set by each institute.

Top design institutes like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur accept UCEED scores for Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs. Several private colleges also accept UCEED scores for BDes admissions.