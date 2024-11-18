UCEED Registration 2025 Ends Today At uceed.iitb.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UCEED Registration 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the registration process for UCEED 2025 today, November 18, 2024. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 can submit their applications through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in. The registration deadline is 5 PM. UCEED 2025 is scheduled for January 19, 2025, and will take place in a single session from 9 AM to 12 noon, lasting 3 hours. The exam will be conducted across 27 cities nationwide. The test consists of two sections: Part-A, which is computer-based, and Part-B, focused on sketching, to be completed on a designated sheet.

Applicants must pay a registration fee of ₹4,000 to complete the application process. Female candidates and those from SC, ST, and PwD categories must pay a reduced fee of ₹2,000. Eligibility for UCEED 2025 is limited to students who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2024 in all subjects or are appearing in 2025 for the first time in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts and Humanities).

UCEED Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official UCEED website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on the "UCEED 2025 Registration" link on the homepage.

Register by entering your credentials.

Log in to your account using your registered details.

Complete the application form and pay the required application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

UCEED serves as the entrance exam for Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Additionally, several other institutes accept UCEED scores for BDes admissions. IIT Bombay is responsible for organizing UCEED 2025. For postgraduate studies, CEED-qualified candidates can apply for Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes at various institutions. CEED 2025 scores remain valid for one year from the date of result declaration.

The UCEED 2025 score is valid exclusively for admissions to programs in the 2025-2026 academic year. The three-hour exam is conducted at designated test centers and consists of two parts: Part-A is computer-based, while Part-B involves sketching questions to be completed on a provided sheet. Both sections must be attempted within the allotted time.