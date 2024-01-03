UGC NET 2023-24 Answer Key To Be Released Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Latest Update, Other Important Details Here

UGC NET December 2023-24: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon publish the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key on the official NTA UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The specific date and time for the release of the provisional answer key are yet to be announced by the Agency. The written examination took place from December 6 to 14, 2023, at various centers nationwide. Once the provisional answer key is available, candidates can raise objections during a specified objection window lasting 2-4 days. To raise objections, candidates need to pay a processing fee of ₹200 for each question they contest.

UGC NET December 2023-24: Steps To Download Here

Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Find and click on the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key link on the homepage.

Enter your login details and click on the submit button.

View and download the displayed answer key.

Keep a printed copy of the page for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to download and install the SANDES programme as a alternate option for NTA alerts.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023-24: Steps To Raise Objections

- Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, locate and click on the link for challenging the UGC NET Answer Key 2023.

- Enter your login details and click on submit.

- The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

- Review the answers and select the one you want to challenge.

- Provide the correct answer and complete the application fee payment process.

- After completion, click on submit.

-Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The window for raising objections has typically been open for 2-4 days. Candidates usually incur a processing fee of Rs 200 for objections. It is recommended that candidates stay vigilant and regularly check the official website for any updates regarding the NTA UGC NET Result and answer key to avoid missing important information.

UGC NET Exam 2023-24: Age Limit

As per UGC NET December 2023 eligibility criteria, for JRF candidates should not be more than 30 years of age the first day of the month in which the exam is conducted.