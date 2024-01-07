UGC NET 2023-24 Result To Be OUT Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Latest Update, Other Important Details Here

UGC NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded the objection window for the provisional answer key of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 on January 5. Subsequently, the NTA will proceed to publish the final answer key and declare the results of the examination. Once announced, candidates can view their UGC NET results on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The provisional answer key, unveiled on January 3, invited candidates to provide feedback for a fee of ₹200 per question. The UGC NET December exam was held for 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country from December 6 to 19 for a total of 9,45,918 candidates.

UGC NET Result 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the exam -ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the View UGC NET Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the following details Application number, Date of birth Security pin

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Download the UGC NET scorecard 2023

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” Reads NTA's official notice.

UGC NET Result 2023: Soon

The UGC NET Result is expected to be declared six to eight weeks after the release of the answer key. Candidates can obtain their scorecards from the official website. Concurrently, the cut-off scores for qualifying and securing a JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) will also be announced.