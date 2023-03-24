UGC NET Answer Key 2022-23: National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Answer Key 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to challenge UGC NET December 2022 provisional answer key, in case of any discrepancies, by paying Rs 200 per question as a non-refundable fee. NTA has released the UGC NET 2023 question papers and recorded answers in addition to the answer key. To access the UGC NET answer key, objection window, and other resources, candidates must submit their application number and date of birth. Check the steps mentioned below to know how to download UGC NET answer key PDF online.

UGC NET December 2022-23: Steps To Download Answer Key

- Visit the NTA UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click the link that reads “Display of question paper and answer key challenge” on the “Candidates activities” section on the home page.

- Next, select any one log-in option.

- Enter the UGC NET login credentials, application number and date of birth or password.

- Click on the 'Submit' button.

- The NTA UGC NET December 2022 answer keys and question paper will be displayed on the screen.

- Now, click on the 'View answer key and challenge' button.

- Submit the necessary details and pay the required fee.

- Download and print a copy for future reference.

UGC NET 2023: Raise Objections On Answer Key Till 25 March

NTA has allowed the candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer key till March 25. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

UGC NET 2023: Exam Dates

NTA conducted UGC NET 2023 from February 21 to March 16, 2023. The exam was held for 83 subjects in 5 phases panning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centers in 186 cities across the country. This year 8,34,537 candidates appeared for the UGC NET.

The final answer key will be utilised to prepare results and there is no option to contest it. The December 2022 edition of UGC NET was held in five shifts for various subjects. The last shift ended on March 15.