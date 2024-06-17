UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET June Exam 2024 tomorrow, June 18, 2024. The admit cards were released last week and can be downloaded from the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET exam, covering 83 subjects, will be held in two shifts on a single day. The first shift is from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second shift is from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Candidates should arrive at the Examination Centre two hours before the exam starts to complete the frisking and registration procedures on time. The registration desk will close 30 minutes before the exam begins.

UGC NET Exam 2024: Important documents to carry

Passport

Two passport size photographs

Driving license

Voter id card

Pan card

Aadhar card, etc

UGC NET Exam 2024: Important Guidelines

Candidates should not bring electronic devices, gadgets, or any accessories, as these are not allowed inside the exam center.

Candidates must carry a valid original photo ID proof on the UGC NET 2024 exam day.

Arrive at the UGC NET exam center at least 30 minutes before the exam starts.

Follow the instructions provided in the UGC NET 2024 admit card.

UGC NET 2024: Last Minute Tips

1.Focus on Important Topics

Concentrate on the most crucial topics that are likely to appear on the exam. Prioritize areas with higher weightage and ensure you have a strong grasp of the key concepts.

2. Revisit Your Notes

Go through your notes to refresh your memory. Summarizing and reviewing previously learned material helps reinforce knowledge and identify any areas that need further clarification.

3. Solving Previous Year Question Papers

Practicing past exam papers is essential. It familiarizes you with the exam pattern, types of questions, and helps in time management, giving you a realistic idea of what to expect.

4. Practice Mock Papers

Regularly practicing mock papers boosts your confidence and improves your problem-solving speed. It simulates real exam conditions, helping you manage time effectively and reduce exam anxiety.

5. Avoid Starting New Topics

Refrain from tackling new topics just before the exam. Focus on strengthening your existing knowledge and consolidating what you have already studied to avoid confusion and stress.