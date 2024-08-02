UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Exam City Slip To Be OUT Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June session in the second week of August. Prior to the hall ticket release, NTA will issue the exam city slip, allowing students to make necessary travel arrangements. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the city slip from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam was originally conducted on June 18, 2024. However, the Education Ministry canceled the exam on June 19 due to potential paper leakage. It was later discovered that the paper may have been circulated on the dark web two days before the exam.

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate the latest updates section.

Click on the "Download admit card" link.

Enter the required credentials, such as your application number and date of birth.

Your UGC NET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details and download the admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

The UGC NET exam is scheduled between August 21 and September 4, 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts this exam twice a year to evaluate candidates for the positions of assistant professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. While the UGC NET June exam was conducted in pen and paper mode, this upcoming exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT).