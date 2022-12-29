UGC-NET December 2022 dates announced, exam to be held in February, March - Check complete schedule

UGC-NET December 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday (December 29) announced that the UGC-NET December 2022 will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023.

The exam, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘JRF and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges, will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) in 83 subjects.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that the online applications for UGC-NET December 2022 will be accepted from December 29 to January 17 (upto 05:00 PM).

Dates of Examination:

21 February 2023 to 10 March 2023.



Best wishes to the prospective applicants. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 29, 2022

For more details, interested candidates can visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC-NET December 2021, June 2022 were conducted together due to Covid-19

Earlier this year, the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 were conducted together due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exams were conducted by NTA in four phases in October across 837 centers in 239 cities.

They were conducted in a CBT mode for 82 Subjects (including multiple shifts exams for Bengali, Commerce, English, Hindi, History, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, and Political Science).

As many as 5,44,485 candidates had appeared, of which, 43,246 qualified the eligibility for Assistant Professor while 8,955 were declared qualified for JRF and eligible for Assistant Professor.