UGC NET December 2024 Registration Begins At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced online registration for the UGC NET December 2024 Examination. The detailed information bulletin was published on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, on November 19. Interested candidates can register online until December 10, 2024. The exam is scheduled from January 1 to January 19, 2025. The deadline for paying the UGC NET examination fee via Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI is December 11, 2024, by 11:50 PM. Applicants can correct particulars in the online application form from December 12 to 13, 2024. The UGC NET exam is scheduled from January 1 to 19, 2025. UGC NET determines eligibility for Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an Assistant Professor, or admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges. UGC NET December 2024 applications can only be submitted online at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. No other mode of submission will be accepted.

Candidates are prohibited from submitting multiple application forms. They must ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in the application form belong to them or their parents/guardians, as all communication from NTA will be sent via email or SMS to the registered contact details only. For the December 2024 cycle, UGC has introduced Ayurveda Biology as a new subject in the UGC-NET exam. This addition reflects the UGC’s commitment to integrating traditional Indian knowledge into higher education.

UGC NET December 2024: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link labeled “UGC-NET December 2024: Click Here to Register/Login.”

On the next page, select the option for new registration.

Fill in the required details to complete your registration.

Use the system-generated registration ID and password to log in.

UGC NET December 2024: Application Fee

The application fee for UGC NET December 2024 is ₹1,150 for candidates in the General (Unreserved) category. General-EWS and OBC-NCL candidates are required to pay ₹600. Meanwhile, the fee for SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender candidates is ₹325.

UGC NET December 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates from the General, Unreserved, or General-EWS categories must have achieved a minimum of 55% marks (without rounding off) in their Master’s Degree or equivalent qualification from UGC-recognized universities or institutions. Those in the OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), SC, ST, PwD, or Third Gender categories are eligible with at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in their Master’s degree or equivalent.

If candidates face any issues while applying for the UGC NET December examination, they can reach out to the agency through the helpline numbers 011-40759000 and 011-69227700 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.