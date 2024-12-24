UGC NET December Exam City Slip 2024 Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2024 exam city slip. Candidates appearing for the UGC NET December 2024 exam on January 3 can download the city intimation slip from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET December 2024 exams will take place from January 3 to January 16, 2025, at various centers across the country. The exam will cover 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will be conducted in two shifts each day: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

“The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC – NET December 2024. The candidates are advised to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC – NET December 2024, (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ w.e.f. 24th December 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein,” reads the official notice.

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link for the UGC NET exam city intimation slip on the homepage.

A login page will open.

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Your UGC NET city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Download and print the slip for future use.

UGC NET December 2024: Details mentioned on exam city slip

Application Number

Date of Birth

Security Pin

The test will have two sections, both containing objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the two sections. The question paper will be available in English and Hindi, except for language-specific papers. If any candidate has trouble downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2024, they can call 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in for assistance.