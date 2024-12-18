UGC NET Exam City Slip 2024 Likely To Be Released Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to release the UGC NET exam city slip 2024. Once available, candidates can access the UGC NET December city intimation slip on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exact date and time for the release of the exam city slip have not been announced. The UGC NET December 2024 examination is scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 19, 2025. If a question is found incorrect and dropped, two marks (+2) will be given only to candidates who attempted the question. This may occur due to human or technical errors. As there is no negative marking, candidates must select the most appropriate option as the correct answer.

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official UGC NET website.

Click on the link for the UGC NET 2024 exam city slip on the homepage.

On the new page, enter your login credentials.

Submit the details, and your city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Review the slip, download it, and take a printout for future reference.

The UGC NET December 2024 exam will have a duration of 180 minutes and will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test will consist of two sections, both comprising objective-type multiple-choice questions, with no break between the papers. Paper I will include 50 questions worth 100 marks, designed to evaluate the candidate's teaching and research aptitude. It will focus on reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness. Paper II will feature 100 questions worth 200 marks, based on the candidate's chosen subject, and will assess their domain knowledge.

The UGC-NET is an examination to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for the following: the award of a Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. programs, or admission to Ph.D. programs only in Indian universities and colleges.