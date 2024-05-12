UGC NET June 2024 Registration Date Extended Till May 15, Apply At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Important Details Here

UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the last date to apply for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 till May 15 up to 11:59 pm. If you haven't applied yet, you still have time to fill out the application form on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. NTA decided to extend the deadline after receiving requests from candidates. It's important to note that the deadline for the successful transaction of examination fees, via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI Payment Modes, is May 12, 2024. For General/Unreserved category candidates, the application fee is set at Rs 1150.

'The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC– NET June 2024', said NTA in an official notice.

UGC NET June Application Form 2024: Steps To Register

- Visit the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on "Application for UGC NET June 2024."

- A new tab will open for UGC NET registration or login.

- Complete the registration process by providing your basic information.

- Proceed to fill out the UGC NET application form 2024.

- Upload the necessary documents according to the specified format and size.

- Pay the application fee.

- Save the receipt of the UGC NET application fee for future reference.

- Download the confirmation page of the UGC NET 2024 application form for future reference.

The UGC NET examination will be conducted solely in OMR-based mode. This exam comprises two papers, each featuring objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Notably, there will be no break between the two papers.

UGC NET 2024: Exam Details

The UGC NET June 2024 exam is scheduled for June 18 and will cover three categories: eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor, and eligibility for admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges. It's essential for these candidates to complete their Master's degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of the NET result, achieving the required percentage of marks. Failure to do so will result in disqualification.