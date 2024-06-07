UGC NET June Exam City Slip 2024 Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UGC NET City Slip 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released exam city slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 today, June 7. Through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.uk, candidates who are preparing for this eligibility test may now view and download their UGC NET 2024 exam city slip.Candidates must access the NTA NET city intimation slip in order to determine their exam city for the NTA NET exam in 2024. The UGC NET city slip 2024 can only be downloaded by candidates who have successfully registered and verified their date of birth.

Candidates must use their application number and date of birth to check or download their examination city intimation slip for UGC-NET June 2024, per the official notice.

UGC NET City Slip 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.uk.

Step 2: Select "UGC NET city slip 2024" by clicking on the link.

Step 3: Login window will appear.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth and application number to log in.

Step 5: Enter the displayed CAPTCHA code.

Step 6: Press the button to submit.

Step 7: The city slip for your UGC NET 2024 exam will show up on the screen.

The UGC NET June 2024 test will be given in OMR (pen and paper) format to 83 topics by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This will happen on June 18, 2024, in a number of locations around the country. Candidates can visit UGC NET's official website for further details.