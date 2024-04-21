UGC NET June Registration Begins Today At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now made available the application form link for the UGC NET 2024 exam for the June session. Aspiring candidates can access the application form on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, and are required to submit it online by May 10. Before proceeding with the UGC NET registration 2024, candidates are strongly advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria.

UGC NET 2024: Application Fees

The application fee for UGC NET 2024 varies based on categories: Rs 1,150 for general candidates, Rs 600 for General-Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL), and Rs 325 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and transgender candidates. The UGC NET June 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from June 16, 2024, in an online mode.

UGC NET June Application Form 2024: Steps To Register

Visit the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on "Application for UGC NET June 2024."

A new tab will open for UGC NET registration or login.

Complete the registration process by providing your basic information.

Proceed to fill out the UGC NET application form 2024.

Upload the necessary documents according to the specified format and size.

Pay the application fee.

Save the receipt of the UGC NET application fee for future reference.

Download the confirmation page of the UGC NET 2024 application form for future reference.

NTA will also provide a UGC NET application form correction window 2024 from May 13 to May 15, accessible online. In case of any difficulty in applying for UGC NET June 2024, candidates can contact the helpline number or email address provided in the notification.

UGC NET 2024: Exam Details

The UGC-NET June 2024 exam, covering Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in 83 subjects, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the OMR (Pen & Paper) mode. The exam consists of two papers with multiple-choice questions, administered without breaks between them.