UGC NET June Session 2024 Registration Ends Today At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Important Details Here

UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will close the application window for the UGC NET 2024 June session today, May 19, 2024. Interested candidates who have yet to apply are recommended to register as soon as possible on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to make payments for the exam is tomorrow, May 20. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted in any case. The UGC NET June session test is scheduled for June 18, 2024.

The UGC NET application fee for General/Unreserved applicants is ₹1150, whereas for SC/ST/PwD and Third Gender candidates it is ₹325. Payment should be made online using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. The exam was initially scheduled for June 16 but was postponed due to a clash with the UPSC Prelims examination date. The UGC NET June session will now be held on June 18, 2024. The NTA is expected to provide the exam city slip one week before the exam and the admit card two to three days before the exam, on June 15, 2024.

UGC NET December 2024: Steps To Apply

1. Visit the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on "First Time User."

3. Register yourself, and the NTA will send you an application number via email.

4. Log in and complete the application procedure.

5. Select a stream and fill out the information of the Masters Programme.

6. Complete the application form and pay the application cost.

7. Submit the form and download the confirmation document.

8. Take a printout for future reference.

UGC-NET takes place twice a year (in June and December). The test decides whether Indian nationals are eligible for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.