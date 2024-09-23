UGC NET Result 2024 Final Answer Key To Be OUT SOON At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here

UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC-NET June 2024 exam results soon. The final answer key for the UGC NET exam will be released either alongside or following the announcement of the results. The provisional answer key was published in phases, and the extended objection window closed on September 14. The results are expected to be declared soon afterward. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, the UGC NET exam includes two objective-type papers with multiple-choice questions. It assesses candidates' eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' roles in Indian universities and colleges.

After releasing the provisional answer key, the agency invited candidates to submit objections, if any, by paying ₹200 per question. NTA stated that subject experts would review the submitted challenges, and if any were found valid, the final answer key would be updated accordingly.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link to download the UGC NET scorecard.

Enter your application number and date of birth as login credentials.

Submit the details and view your result.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official NTA UGC NET website at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the UGC NET answer key.

Step 3: Choose one of the login options: Using your application number and password.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click the Sign In button.

Step 6: Download the UGC NET answer key, response sheet, and question paper.

The exam includes 83 subjects, such as Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism. There is no negative marking in the UGC NET exam, and candidates will receive two marks (+2) for each correct answer.