UGC NET Result 2024: NTA Final Answer Key To Be OUT Anytime Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Important Details Here

UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June re-examination results soon. Once declared, candidates can download their scorecards by visiting ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To access the UGC NET results online, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth. The final answer key for the UGC NET exam will be released either at the same time as or after the results are announced. The provisional answer key was issued in stages, and the extended objection window closed on September 14. After issuing the provisional answer key, the agency allowed candidates to raise objections, if any, by paying ₹200 per question. NTA mentioned that subject experts would assess the challenges, and if any were found valid, the final answer key would be revised accordingly.

Candidates who took the exam can view their results by visiting the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET exam, conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, consists of two objective-type papers with multiple-choice questions. It determines eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' positions in Indian universities and colleges. The UGC NET June re-exam was conducted on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5, 2024, in CBT mode.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to download result

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, select the link to download the UGC NET scorecard.

Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.

Submit the required information to view your result.

Download and print the scorecard for future use.

UGC NET 2024: Here’s how to check result

Visit the official NTA UGC NET website at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link for the UGC NET answer key.

Choose the login option using your application number and password.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on the 'Sign In' button.

Download the UGC NET answer key, response sheet, and question paper.

The UGC NET exam covers 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism. There is no negative marking, and candidates earn two marks (+2) for every correct answer.