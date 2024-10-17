UGC NET Result 2024: NTA June Session Result Declared At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 results have been released today, October 17.
Trending Photos
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 results have been released today, October 17.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement