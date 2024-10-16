UGC NET Result 2024: NTA Result To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Important Details Here

UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results for the UGC NET June 2024 re-examination soon. Once available, candidates can access their results on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The final answer key has already been released, and the result announcement will follow. To view their UGC NET 2024 results online, candidates will need their application number and date of birth. The result notification will also be published on nta.ac.in. The UGC NET June re-exam took place between August 21 and September 4, 2024, in two shifts: from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Provisional answer keys were released in September, and after reviewing the objections, the final answer keys were prepared.

According to the UGC NET information bulletin, successful candidates are classified into three categories:

Category 1: Qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), assistant professorship, and PhD admissions.

Category 2: Eligible for assistant professorship and PhD admissions.

Category 3: Qualified only for PhD admissions.

The UGC NET exam covers 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism. There is no negative marking in the exam, and candidates earn two marks (+2) for each correct answer.

UGC NET 2024: Steps To Check Scores

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link for downloading the UGC NET June re-exam scorecard.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the information and download your scorecard.

The UGC NET Result 2024 is expected to be out soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. As per official guidelines, general category candidates must achieve at least 40% in both papers, while reserved category candidates must secure 35%. If 40% marks equate to a percentile score of 78 in Shift 1 and 79 in Shift 2, all candidates scoring at or above the 78 percentile in both shifts will qualify under the General Category. Similar percentile-based criteria will apply to other categories.