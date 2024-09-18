UGC NET Result 2024: NTA To Declare NET Result SOON At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) results soon. The extended window to submit objections to the provisional answer key closed on September 14, and results are expected to be soon. Once announced, candidates can view the results and download the final answer key from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To access the UGC NET results, candidates will need their application number and date of birth. The provisional answer keys were published in phases, with a ₹200 fee per question for raising objections. Subject experts will review these challenges, and if deemed valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly.

The NTA will publish the final answer key for UGC NET along with or after the results. The final key will be adjusted based on candidates' feedback. If any objections are deemed valid, the key will be revised. Candidates will not receive individual notifications about the acceptance of their objections.

The NTA will announce the UGC NET 2024 results for 83 subjects in this session. The provisional UGC NET answer key was released on September 11, with candidates allowed to submit objections until September 14. Subject experts will review these challenges and finalize the answer key, which will form the basis for the UGC NET 2024 results. UGC NET scores will be used to award Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), appoint assistant professors in Indian universities, and grant admission to PhD programs.

UGC NET Result 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET scorecard download link available on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, such as your application number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view and download your result.

For assistance regarding the examination, candidates can contact the National Testing Agency at 011–40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in. If a question in the test is incorrect, ambiguous, or has multiple correct answers, full marks will be given to those who attempted it and selected a correct response. Each question in the UGC NET exam is worth 2 marks, and there is no negative marking. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered or marked-for-review questions. To answer, candidates needed to select only one option per question.