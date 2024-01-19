UGC NET Result December 2023 Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the UGC NET December cycle results today, January 19. Candidates who took the exam can check and get their results from the official website--ugcnet.nta.ac.in. From December 6th to December 19th, 2023, the NTA held UGC NET December 2023 in 83 topics in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates. The results were revealed today, and applicants who took the exam can get their scorecards. To access it, enter your application number and birth date.

UGC NET 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click the NTA UGC NET Result link.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Fill in your application number and date of birth.

5. Access the results and download them.

6. Print out for future reference.

The UGC NET results are based on normalised scores. Because the exam is administered on various days and shifts, the NTA employs the normalisation method. To eliminate bunching and reduce ties, the UGC NET Percentile score is calculated to seven decimal places.

100*Number of candidates appeared in the 'Session' with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate/Total Number of Candidates appeared in the 'Session'. Candidates should be aware that the percentile score does not correspond to the percentage of marks achieved.