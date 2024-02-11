UIIC AO Admit Card 2024 OUT At uiic.co.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UIIC AO 2024: The United India Insurance Company (UIIC) has released the admit card for the Administrative Officer (AO) post on February 10, 2024. Candidates who have completed the registration process can download the UIIC AO admit card 2024 from the official website, uiic.co.in, using their registration credentials such as application number and date of birth. On the exam day, candidates are required to carry both the UIIC AO admit card 2024 and a valid photo identity card (Aadhar card, pan card, driving licence, or passport) for verification.

UIIC AO Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

UIIC AO Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Go to the official website uiic.co.in.

- On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab.

- Click on the UIIC AO admit card 2023.

- Enter your credentials such as application number and password.

- Check details on the UIIC AO admit card 2023.

- Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

With a goal to fill 250 vacancies, the UIIC AO recruitment drive 2024 comprises a multi-stage selection process, including a written exam, interview, and document verification. The online written exam for the AO position is scheduled for February 13, 2024. It consists of 200 questions, each carrying 1 mark for a correct answer, while one-fourth of the marks will be deducted for each incorrect response. The duration of the UIIC AO recruitment written exam 2024 is set at 2 hours.