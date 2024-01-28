UIIC Assistant Admit Card 2024 To Be OUT Soon At uiic.co.in- Check Important Details Here

UIIC Exam 2024: The release of the UIIC Assistant admit card for the 2024 examination is eagerly anticipated in the last week of January. Prospective candidates can expect the official notification on the United India Insurance Company (UIIC) website at uiic.co.in. As the examination date is scheduled for February 6, it is advisable for candidates to keep a vigilant eye on the official website for timely updates regarding the admit card. The importance of staying informed about the release cannot be overstated, given that candidates must possess the admit card to gain entry to the examination center, in addition to presenting a valid ID proof.

UIIC Assistant Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the official website of UIIC i.e. uiic.co.in

Click on “Recruitment” in the Careers Section on the website

Go to the section of “Recruitment of Assistant – 2024 and click on Download Admit Card

A new page will appear, enter your valid credentials (i.e. Registration Number & Password) and Security Code

Download and print your UIIC Assistant admit card

UIIC Assistant Admit Card 2024: Details Mentioned

- Applicant’s Name

- Applicant’s Photograph

- Registration No. and Roll No.

- Password (required at the time of exam to login)

The objective test will last for a total of 2 hours, featuring 200 questions with a total of 250 marks. The question paper will cover Test of Reasoning, Test of English Language, Test of Numerical Ability, Test of General Knowledge/General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. The questions will be of objective type, presenting alternative choices, and candidates need to select the correct answer by 'mouse click.' There will be a penalty for incorrect answers, with one-fourth of the marks deducted for each wrong response.