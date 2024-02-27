UKPSC Forest Guard PET 2022 Admit Card Released At psc.uk.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UKPSC PET: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has recently released the admit cards for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) of the Forest Guard Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can access their admit cards from the official website, psc.uk.gov.in. The PET exam is scheduled to take place on March 10 and 11 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Dehradun. The recruitment drive by UKPSC aims to fill a total of 894 vacancies for the position of forest guard.

UKPSC PET Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

Out of the total candidates invited for the PET exam, 218 are male and 115 are female, making a sum of 333 candidates. To download the admit card, candidates must log in using their credentials, including login ID and password. In case of forgotten login details, candidates can use their application number and date of birth. Alternatively, the admit card can also be obtained by entering the candidate's name, father’s name, and date of birth.

UKPSC PET Admit Card: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website at ukpsc.net.in.

- Click on the admit card tab on the homepage.

- Select "Admit Card of Forest Guard Examination-2022 (Physical Eligibility Test/Physical Efficiency Test)" on the new page.

- Login using the email ID and password.

- Enter the login credentials.

- The UKPSC Forest Guard exam PET test admit card will appear on the screen.

- Download and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the given instructions and prepare adequately for the upcoming PET exam on March 10 and 11.

UKPSC Forest Guard PET 2022: Selection Process

The selection process for the UKPSC forest guard position includes a computer-based written exam, Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and document verification. Successful candidates will be placed within the Level 3 pay scale, ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Additionally, they will receive various benefits and allowances as per the Uttarakhand state government's rules and regulations.

For candidates belonging to specific categories such as scheduled tribe (ST), Gorkha, Nepali, Assamese, Ladakhi, Sikkimese, Bhutani, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Naga, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Lahaul Spiti districts, the minimum height requirements are set at 152 cm for males and 145 cm for females.