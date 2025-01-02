UKPSC SI Admit Card 2024-25 Released At psc.uk.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UKPSC SI Admit Card 2024-25: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released admit cards for the Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer, and Platoon Commander (Male - PAC/IRB) recruitment exams on January 2, 2025. Candidates who cleared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can download their admit cards from the official websites, psc.uk.gov.in and ukpsc.net.in, using their login details. According to the official notification, the exam is on January 12 (Sunday) and will take place from 11 am to 2 pm. UKPSC has stated that admit cards must be downloaded online and will not be sent by post.

UKPSC SI Admit Card 2024-25: Steps to download here

Go to the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Enter your application number and password to log in.

Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and save it for future reference.

UKPSC SI Admit Card 2024-25: Selection Process

Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Candidates' height, chest, and weight are checked.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): This test measures fitness through activities like running, high jump, and other exercises.

Written Exam: Candidates who pass the physical tests take a written exam to test their knowledge in different subjects.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 from a recognized board or hold an equivalent qualification are eligible to apply for the SI recruitment exam. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 28 years. However, reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation as per government rules.