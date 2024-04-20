UP Board 10th Result 2024 DECLARED: Prachi Nigam Takes 1st Rank- Check Full Toppers List

New Delhi: The results for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th were announced today on April 20, 2024 at 2:00 PM by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. All the students who have appeared in the high school and intermediate exams can access their UPMSP Result 2024 marksheet from the official websites.

This year, 25,60,882 students took the intermediate exams, which were administered from February 22 to March 9. 4,12,806 of these were male students, and 11,48,076 of them were female, indicating a significant female presence.

Prachi Nigam secures the top position in the UP Board 10th Topper List for 2024.

UP Board 10th Toppers List 2024

- Prachi Nigam

- Deepika Sonkar

- Navya Singh

- Swati Singh

- Dipanshi Singh Sengar

- Arpit Tiwari

- Vaishnavi

- Ishika

- Raj Singh

- Deepika Devi

Students can access the UPMSP Result 2024 through upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. To access the results students would need their roll number and date of birth. The Results can also be accessible through SMS service, Digilocker, UMANG app.