UP Board 12th Result 2024 DECLARED: Shubham Verma Grabs Top Rank- Full Toppers List Here

New Delhi: The results for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th were announced today on April 20, 2024 at 2:00 PM by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. All the students who have appeared in the high school and intermediate exams can access their UPMSP Result 2024 marksheet from the official websites.

This year, 25,60,882 students took the intermediate exams, which were administered from February 22 to March 9. 4,12,806 of these were male students, and 11,48,076 of them were female, indicating a significant female presence. 7,864 examination centres hosted the Class 12 UPMSP board exams.

Shubham Verma clinches the top spot in the UP Board 12th Topper List for 2024.

UP Board 12th Toppers List 2024

- Shubham Verma

- Vishu Chaudhary

- Kajal Singh

- Raj Verma

- Kashish Maurya

- Charli Gupta

- Sujata Pandey

- Sheetal Verma

- Kashish Yadav

- Aaditya Kumar Yadav

Students can access the UPMSP Result 2024 through upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. To access the results students would need their roll number and date of birth. The Results can also be accessible through SMS service, Digilocker, UMANG app.