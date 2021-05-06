UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 likely to be cancelled, check latest update here

New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh government extended the lockdown in state due to the ongoing second wave of coronavirus, it is being speculated that the upcoming Class 10, Class 12 board exams maybe postponed.

The board exams have come under the scanner as Uttar Pradesh has reported an alarming ris eof COVID-19 cases. Adding to the woes was the news of the deputy Chief Minister and state Education Minister Dinesh Sharma testing positive for COVID-19.

While the move to postpone the exam is expected to come soon there has been no official confirmation in this regard yet.

On April 15, UPMSP had extended the UP Board exam date till May 20 which were scheduled to begin from May 8. The revised schedule for Class 10, 12 board exams have not been released yet. Students are advised to check the UPMSP website – upmsp.edu.in for updates.

Nearly 56 lakh registered students will sit for the Matric and Senior Secondary examinations in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 29,94,312 students registered for the UP Board Class 10 exam 2021 and 26,09,501 students for Class 12 exams are now waiting for UP board's decision.