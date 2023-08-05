trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645086
UP 10TH

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 Releasing Soon On results.upmsp.edu.in, Check Latest Update

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results will be soon available on the official website - results.upmsp.edu.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 05:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 Releasing Soon On results.upmsp.edu.in, Check Latest Update Image credit: ANI

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon declare the results of the Class 10th and Class 12th Compartment examination 2023. The UPMSP is yet to confirm the date and time for the declaration of the results, however, once released, students will be able to check UP Board Compartment results on the official website - results.upmsp.edu.in using their roll numbers.

Here's How To Download UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment exam result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, DOB, etc and log in.

Step 4: Click on submit button and your UP NOard Compartment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download your result and takeout a print for future reference

UPMSP conducted high school and intermediate improvement/compartment examinations in July at 96 centres. As many as 93.86 per cent of the candidates who had registered for these exams appeared.

