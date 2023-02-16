UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2023 Begin, Around 59 Lakh Students Likely to Appear

New Delhi: The UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th exams began today (February 16, 2023) with around 59 lakh students expected to appear. The UP board exams are being held in two shifts. While the first shift is from 8 am to 11:15 am, the second shift is from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. The UP Board exams for Class 10 students will end on March 3, while the Class 12 examinations will conclude on March 4.

The UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th candidates will take the exam at 8,753 centres.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2023: Around 59 lakh students have registered

This year, around 31.1 lakh students have registered to appear for UP Board Class 10th exams, while around 27.7 lakh students have registered for Class 12th examinations.

As many as 170 imprisoned candidates have also registered themselves.

UP Board Exams 2023: 936 centres for Class 10, 12 identified as sensitive

The UP Board has identified 936 examination centres for Class 10 and Class 12 as sensitive, besides another 242 as highly sensitive.

Sixteen districts, including Ballia, Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Deoria, Gonda, Mathura, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Etah, Baghpat, Hardoi, Prayagraj and Kaushambhi have been identified as sensitive.