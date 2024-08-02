UP Board Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2024 Released At upmsp.edu.in- Check Direct Link

UP Board Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board 10th and 12th compartment results for 2024. Students who took the supplementary exams can check their marks on results.upmsp.edu.in. To access the results, candidates need to log in with their roll number and district name.

This year, 100% of students passed the Class 10th Improvement/Compartment examination, and 90.97% of students passed the Class 12th compartment examination. The UP Board conducted the High School and Intermediate Compartment/Improvement examinations on July 20. The High School Compartment exam was held in the first shift from 8 am to 11:15 am, while the Intermediate Compartment exam took place in the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP Board Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the UP Board High School Compartment/Improvement or Intermediate Improvement result link.

Enter your login credentials in the required fields.

After submitting the details, your result will appear on the screen.

Review the result and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

Candidates who have scored at least 33% in all subjects, both theory and practical, will be declared as passed. This year, 89.78% of students passed the UP Board Class 10th annual exams, and 82.60% passed the Class 12th annual exams. Students who did not pass the annual exams were given the opportunity to take the compartment exams. Those who did not pass the compartment exams will need to retake them next year.