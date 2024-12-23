UP Board Exams 2025: UPMSP Class 12th Practical Exam Datesheet Released At upmsp.edu.in- Check Schedule Here

UP Board Exams 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the date sheet for the Class 12 practical exams in 2025. Students who are appearing for the exams can check the schedule on the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in. According to the official timetable, the practical exams will be held in two phases. The first phase will take place from January 23 to January 31, 2025, while the second phase will be from February 1 to February 8, 2025. The notification mentions that the practical exams will be conducted in different mandals during these two phases.

In the first phase, the practical exams will be held in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti. In the second phase, the exams will be conducted in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur. “In order to maintain the sanctity of the examinations, the principals will have to conduct the practical examinations under the surveillance of CCTV. Along with this, the recording of the examinations will also be kept safe so that it can be made available on demand as per the need, reads the official notification.

UP Board Exam 2025: Pre board exam dates

The board has also released the dates for the annual exams for Class 9 and Class 11, as well as the UP Board pre-board written exams for Class 10 and Class 12. According to the official notice, the pre-board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will take place between January 11, 2025, and January 21, 2025, and will be organized by the schools.

UP Board Exams 2025: Steps to download here exam datesheet

Go to the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the "Exam" section.

Choose the "Date Sheet" link for Class 10 or Class 12.

Download the timetable and save a copy for future reference.

To ensure the integrity of the exams, they will be conducted under CCTV surveillance. UPMSP has also directed officials to keep a complete recording of the examinations. The appointment of examiners for the practical exams will be handled by the respective regional offices. As with last year, high school practical exams will be based on project work at the school level. Students can obtain details about the practical exams from the principal of their exam centers. The marks for high school practicals, as well as intermediate moral education, yoga, sports, and physical education, will be uploaded to the UP Board's official website by the principal. This must be done by January 10, 2025.